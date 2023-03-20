Cute giant pandas at Moscow Zoo attract tourists

People's Daily Online) 14:33, March 20, 2023

Photo shows giant panda Dingding at the Moscow Zoo in the capital of Russia. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Two giant pandas Ruyi (male) and Dingding (female) attracted large crowds eager to catch a glimpse of the cute bears at the Moscow Zoo in the capital of Russia, on March 19, 2023.

The panda area has become the most popular at the zoo for local citizens and tourists.

Ruyi was born in July 2016 at the Bifengxia base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Ya’an, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, while Dingding was born in July 2017 at the Shenshuping base of the center in Wolong, Sichuan.

The pair arrived in Moscow in 2019 when China and Russia celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. They will spend 15 years at the Moscow Zoo.

