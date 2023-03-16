Home>>
Pigeon pair panda cubs named Yu Ke and Yu Ai in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 10:57, March 16, 2023
A pigeon pair of giant panda cubs Yu Ke and Yu Ai play with their mom Er Shun at Chongqing Zoo, March 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)
Er Shun gave birth to the pigeon pair on July 22, 2022 after returning from Canada in 2020. The older one weighed 132 grams and the younger weighed 91 grams at birth.
