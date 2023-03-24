In pics: ecological development in waterways in SE China

Xinhua) March 24, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 22, 2023 shows a view of the artificial Jin'an Lake in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Fuzhou in southeast China boasts more than 100 inland waterways. In recent years, the city has also focused on the development of artificial lakes and comprehensive management of local water areas. By promoting water circulation among lakes and waterways, it has stimulated a "river economy" while speeding up the progress of improving urban livability.

Tourists take a boat ride along the Baima River in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Members of an urban waterway system management team patrol the north section of Liuhua Creek in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows tourists taking a boat ride along the Baima River in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This aerial photo taken on March 22, 2023 shows a view of Jin'an Park, an ecological corridor in downtown Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This aerial photo taken on March 22, 2023 shows a view of West Lake Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

