Home>>
Shoushan stones in Fuzhou
(People's Daily App) 13:51, February 07, 2023
Nature has endowed Shoushan stones with rich colors, and craftsmen in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, have infused their wisdom into the stones by carving them into art pieces for more than 1,500 years.
In May 2006, Shoushan stone carving was put on China's first national intangible cultural heritage list.
(Produced by Song Sichi and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Across China: Millennium-old neighborhood regains glamour in Fujian
- Bird-eye view of Strait Culture and Art Center in Fuzhou
- Man collects 300 precious stones that resemble the appearance of prized giant pandas
- 'Three lanes and seven alleys' in China's Fuzhou selected as national tourist resort
- Feel the pulses of Chinese New Year in China’s Fuzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.