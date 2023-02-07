Shoushan stones in Fuzhou

February 07, 2023

Nature has endowed Shoushan stones with rich colors, and craftsmen in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, have infused their wisdom into the stones by carving them into art pieces for more than 1,500 years.

In May 2006, Shoushan stone carving was put on China's first national intangible cultural heritage list.

