'Three lanes and seven alleys' in China's Fuzhou selected as national tourist resort

Ecns.cn) 14:18, January 11, 2022

Photo shows the aerial view of the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, a historic and cultural area in Fuzhou, capital of China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

The first batch of China National Tourist Resorts released on Monday contains 55 blocks, including the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys located in Gulou District of Fuzhou.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)