Feel the pulses of Chinese New Year in China’s Fuzhou

Ecns.cn) 09:28, January 11, 2022

Festive lanterns light up in Nanhou Street in Fuzhou, capital of China’s Fujian Province, Jan. 8, 2022 . (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

