Fuzhou, Honolulu forge sister-city ties

Xinhua) 09:22, October 22, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2021 shows a view of the historical and cultural block of Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys) in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

FUZHOU, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Fuzhou, capital city of east China's Fujian Province, on Thursday forged the sister-city relationship with Honolulu, capital city of the U.S. state of Hawaii.

The two cities' mayors signed an agreement on the establishment of a sister-city relationship via video link. Documents were also signed for developing friendly links between the cultural bureaus of the two cities, as well as between Fuzhou No. 3 High School and Iolani School in Honolulu.

Since 2019, Fuzhou and Honolulu have increased exchanges in fields such as trade, culture, education and health, according to Wu Xiande, mayor of Fuzhou. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the two cities provided assistance to each other in the fight against the epidemic.

Wu said the industries of the two cities are highly compatible, and there is great potential for further cooperation in the future.

Rick Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, said he hoped for much more than just a ceremonial relationship.

"We are most interested in pursuing a wonderful cultural and economic relationship with Fuzhou," Blangiardi said.

