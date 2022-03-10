Home>>
Bird-eye view of Strait Culture and Art Center in Fuzhou
(Ecns.cn) 15:59, March 10, 2022
Aerial photo shows the five venues of Fuzhou Straits Culture and Art Center, forming the structure of five petals of a giant jasmine flower in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)
Design of the five jasmine petal venues takes inspiration from the petals of a jasmine blossom, the city flower of Fuzhou.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.