Bird-eye view of Strait Culture and Art Center in Fuzhou

Ecns.cn) 15:59, March 10, 2022

Aerial photo shows the five venues of Fuzhou Straits Culture and Art Center, forming the structure of five petals of a giant jasmine flower in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

Design of the five jasmine petal venues takes inspiration from the petals of a jasmine blossom, the city flower of Fuzhou.

