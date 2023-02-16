Skyscrapers peek out over sea of fog in Fuzhou

(People's Daily App) 15:16, February 16, 2023

Advection fog against a shimmering sunrise creates a spectacular view of skyscrapers peeking over the clouds on Monday in Fuzhou, capital city of East China's Fujian Province.

Advection fog forms as warmer, moist air moves over a cold surface.

(Video source: Shijie App; Compiled by Wu Meixuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)