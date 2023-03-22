Alpine azalea flower show opens in Giant Panda Valley in SW China’s Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 11:25, March 22, 2023

Photo shows a giant panda inside the Giant Panda Valley in Dujiangyan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

The 2nd Nature Observation Season of Sichuan Province and the 2nd Giant Panda Valley Alpine Azalea Show of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding kicked off on March 19 in the Giant Panda Valley in Dujiangyan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Alpine azalea is one of the plants most commonly seen in the habitats of giant pandas. The plant and wild giant pandas are closely linked to each other.

The Giant Panda Valley in Dujiangyan provides a suitable living environment for not only giant pandas, but also more than 500 types of plants, over 20 species of animals, over 100 species of birds and numerous insects.

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding has taken measures to restore the environment of the Giant Panda Valley, including the introduction and acclimatization of over 40 species of alpine azalea.

The alpine azalea show will run until the end of May.

