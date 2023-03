We Are China

In pics: peach blossoms in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:45, March 27, 2023

This photo taken on March 25, 2023 shows peach blossoms in Banshan Village of Xindeng Township, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist takes photos of flowers during a peach blossom festival in Banshan Village of Xindeng Township, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist takes a selfie in a peach blossom festival in Banshan Village of Xindeng Township, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 25, 2023 shows peach blossoms in Banshan Village of Xindeng Township, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on March 25, 2023 shows peach blossoms in Banshan Village of Xindeng Township, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 25, 2023 shows peach blossoms in Banshan Village of Xindeng Township, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)