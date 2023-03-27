Immersive show staged in cole flower fields in Tonglu, E China

Xinhua) 13:45, March 27, 2023

An actor performs in cole flower fields in Meirong Village of Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2023. An immersive show was staged here during the local art season, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Actresses perform in cole flower fields in Meirong Village of Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2023. An immersive show was staged here during the local art season, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Actresses perform in cole flower fields in Meirong Village of Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2023. An immersive show was staged here during the local art season, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Actors perform in cole flower fields in Meirong Village of Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2023. An immersive show was staged here during the local art season, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Artists perform Yue Ju in cole flower fields in Meirong Village of Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2023. An immersive show was staged here during the local art season, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

