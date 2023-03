We Are China

In pics: peach blossoms in Gala village of Nyingchi, SW China

Xinhua) 09:40, March 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows peach blossoms in Gala village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows peach blossoms in Gala village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tourists visit a peach blossom garden in Gala village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows peach blossoms in Gala village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tourists visit a peach blossom garden in Gala village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tourists visit a peach blossom garden in Gala village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)