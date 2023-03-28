Golden rape flowers light up countryside in E China

Xinhua) 09:46, March 28, 2023

This aerial photo shows the rape flower fields in Xiangshuijian Village, Eqiao Town of Sanshan District, Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, March 27, 2023. Rape flowers in Xiangshuijian Village ushered in full bloom recently. Rivers and waterways wind through the golden rape flower fields, creating beautiful countryside scenes. (Xinhua/Zhao Xianfu)

