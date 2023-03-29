Tulips make rural economy flourish in E China's village

March 29, 2023

This photo shows tourists enjoying the view of tulips in Wujiang Village of Hangping Town in Pujiang County, Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, 100 mu (about 6.67 hectares) of tulips in full bloom have attracted many sightseers. Developed by people who returned to their hometown to start businesses, this idle land was transformed into tulip fields and open for visitors for free. Order services for fresh flowers are also available to boost local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

