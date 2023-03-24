Shaanxi sees over 1,000 China-Europe freight train trips since 2023

Xinhua) 08:17, March 24, 2023

A China-Europe freight train leaves Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 23, 2023. The train X8489, fully loaded with cars, departed from Xi'an to Selyatino in Russia on Thursday. Shaanxi has seen over 1,000 China-Europe freight train trips since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

