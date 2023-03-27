People enjoy springtime at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing
Visitors take pictures of flowers at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2023. As the weather gets warm, blossoms are in full bloom at Yuyuantan Park. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
Visitors take boat rides for sightseeing at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2023. As the weather gets warm, blossoms are in full bloom at Yuyuantan Park. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
This photo shows the view of Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2023. As the weather gets warm, blossoms are in full bloom at Yuyuantan Park. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)
