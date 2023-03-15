Spring scenery at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in NW China
This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows plum blossoms at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A woman poses for pictures with spring flowers at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Women take pictures among blossoms at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A woman takes pictures of spring flowers at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Tourists enjoy spring scenery at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A woman in traditional costumes poses for pictures with spring flowers at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows plum blossoms at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A woman poses for pictures with spring flowers at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Women enjoy spring scenery at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
A woman poses for pictures with spring flowers at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.