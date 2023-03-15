We Are China

Spring scenery at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in NW China

Xinhua) 11:13, March 15, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows plum blossoms at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A woman poses for pictures with spring flowers at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Women take pictures among blossoms at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A woman takes pictures of spring flowers at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists enjoy spring scenery at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A woman in traditional costumes poses for pictures with spring flowers at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Women enjoy spring scenery at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

