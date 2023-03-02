Say hello to spring with kites in S China’s Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 16:32, March 02, 2023

Teenagers dance under a sky decorated with colorful kites at a park in Shantou, south China’s Guangdong Province. (Photo/Yang Xiangkun)

A kite-flying activity, themed on marine species, was recently held at a park in Shantou, south China’s Guangdong Province.

A blaze of kites in the shape of sea life, such as dolphins, whales, and octopuses, flew in the air. Under the sky, tourists posed for pictures against the colorful background and strolled or jogged on the lawn, while teenagers danced with vigor and vitality to greet spring.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)