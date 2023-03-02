Most parts of China to see unusually high temperatures in March

Xinhua) 11:08, March 02, 2023

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Most parts of China will likely see temperatures in March that are on a par with or higher than normal years, authorities said Wednesday.

Parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Shaanxi and Ningxia are expected to experience temperatures 1 to 2 degrees Celsius higher than normal this month, Gao Rong, deputy director of the National Climate Center, told a press conference.

Spring arrives earlier this year than it did in previous years, Gao added.

The warmer-than-usual weather is not conducive to the diffusion of air pollutants, and the public should step up self-protection amid rising pollution risks, he said.

In terms of agricultural production, experts said that farmers in the eastern part of southwest China need to strengthen field management amid rainy weather, and warned residents in southern Tibet of freezing rain and snow in March.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)