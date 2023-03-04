Spring scenery in Wuyuan in E China attracts lots of visitors

Xinhua) 16:50, March 04, 2023

Tourists take a bamboo raft in Qinghua Township, Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 3, 2023. Spring scenery in Wuyuan attracts lots of visitors with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People take a sightseeing train at a scenic spot in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 3, 2023. Spring scenery in Wuyuan attracts lots of visitors with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows a view of Huangling scenic spot in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Spring scenery in Wuyuan attracts lots of visitors with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People take a sightseeing train at a scenic spot in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 3, 2023. Spring scenery in Wuyuan attracts lots of visitors with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People enjoy flowers at a scenic spot in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 3, 2023. Spring scenery in Wuyuan attracts lots of visitors with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People visit Huangling scenic spot in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 2, 2023. Spring scenery in Wuyuan attracts lots of visitors with the rising of temperature. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

