Spring brings cherry blossom back to Wuhan University

(People's Daily App) 15:19, March 03, 2023

Cherry blossom returned to Wuhan University campus on Saturday. The university beside East Lake and Luojia Mountain promotes itself as China's most beautiful university.

There are more than 10 cherry blossom trees of six different varieties on campus. The main variety is the dwarf cherry blossom tree.

