Spring colors create a natural palette in Shaanxi field
(Ecns.cn) 10:58, March 16, 2023
Spring colors form a natural palette across a blooming cole field in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Hantao)
