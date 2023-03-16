Languages

Archive

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Home>>

Spring colors create a natural palette in Shaanxi field

(Ecns.cn) 10:58, March 16, 2023

Spring colors form a natural palette across a blooming cole field in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Hantao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories