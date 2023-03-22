Home>>
Digging the joys of spring
(People's Daily App) 15:21, March 22, 2023
Digging wild vegetables and cooking them at home is one of the fun activities of spring. Wild vegetables are gifts from nature, free but precious. Check out this video to see how to collect wild vegetables and turn them into delicious dishes.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring colors create a natural palette in Shaanxi field
- Spring scenery at Daming Palace National Heritage Park in NW China
- Romantic spring adorned with blooming bougainvillea in SW China’s Yunnan
- Spring scenery in Wuyuan in E China attracts lots of visitors
- Spring brings cherry blossom back to Wuhan University
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.