Digging the joys of spring

(People's Daily App) 15:21, March 22, 2023

Digging wild vegetables and cooking them at home is one of the fun activities of spring. Wild vegetables are gifts from nature, free but precious. Check out this video to see how to collect wild vegetables and turn them into delicious dishes.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)