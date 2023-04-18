Home>>
Giant panda Meng Lan attracts crowds to Beijing Zoo
(Ecns.cn) 13:30, April 18, 2023
Giant panda Meng Lan enjoys refreshments at the Beijing Zoo, April 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
As Meng Lan is the third child of his mother Meng Meng and lives at the zoo in Xizhimen in Beijing, he has earned the nickname "the 3rd Prince of Xizhimen".
