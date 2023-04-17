Two wild giant pandas strolling together as if on a date captured on camera in China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 10:01, April 17, 2023

Two wild giant pandas of about the same size ambled together in China's Giant Panda National Park as if they were on a date. The scene was captured on tape by an infrared camera installed in Shimian county, Ya'an city, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A screenshot from video footage shows two wild giant pandas ambling together in China's Giant Panda National Park as if they were on a date.

Meanwhile, another wild giant panda was caught on camera by an infrared camera installed in the Liziping Nature Reserve in Shimian county. The video footage of the giant panda showed that it rubbed its body against a trunk, and sometimes sniffed at tree trunks or lay quietly on the ground.

Spring is the estrus season for giant pandas, when they attract the opposite sex by smearing odor using their perianal glands and leaving marks with urine and feces, according to experts.

Besides the activities of giant pandas, the video released by the Shimian area of the Giant Panda National Park, based on data collected from infrared cameras in the area, also showed many other precious scenes, including black bears fighting for food, a group of monkeys searching for food, and porcupines mating.

In recent years, the Shimian area of the Giant Panda National Park has made full use of high and new technologies, including satellite remote sensing, and established an integrated ecological monitoring system composed of a basic communications network, Internet of Things facilities for real-time monitoring of wild animals, a data display center, the local database, and a comprehensive information service system.

The application of intelligent devices has continuously improved the area's capacity for biodiversity monitoring and ecological restoration and protection, and providing good natural conditions for the protection and resumption of populations of wild giant pandas.

