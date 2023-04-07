In Guangzhou, giant panda's put on a show

08:53, April 07, 2023 By Zheng Erqi in Guangzhou ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A photo shows a giant panda at the Guangzhou Zoological Garden. [Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn]

Giant pandas Xingyi and Yayi at the Guangzhou Zoological Garden in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, recently earned popularity online — and drew many visitors — as they were full of energy and able to understand Cantonese instructions.

The zoo in downtown Guangzhou is priced at 20 yuan ($2.91). Since March, ticket sales have increased by 2.6 times year-on-year, according to travel booking platform Qunar.com.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)