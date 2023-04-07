Home>>
In Guangzhou, giant panda's put on a show
By Zheng Erqi in Guangzhou (Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:53, April 07, 2023
A photo shows a giant panda at the Guangzhou Zoological Garden. [Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn]
Giant pandas Xingyi and Yayi at the Guangzhou Zoological Garden in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, recently earned popularity online — and drew many visitors — as they were full of energy and able to understand Cantonese instructions.
The zoo in downtown Guangzhou is priced at 20 yuan ($2.91). Since March, ticket sales have increased by 2.6 times year-on-year, according to travel booking platform Qunar.com.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wild giant pandas caught on camera in SW China's Sichuan
- Scientists discover prehistoric carnivorous giant panda
- Giant panda enjoys cozy bath
- In pics: giant pandas in Chengdu, SW China
- Giant panda Bao Xin dies from multiple organ failure
- Alpine azalea flower show opens in Giant Panda Valley in SW China’s Sichuan
- Cute giant pandas at Moscow Zoo attract tourists
- Night for friendly exchanges in Tokyo celebrates Chinese giant pandas
- Chinese experts assess Ya Ya's health and breeding conditions in US’ Memphis Zoo
- Pigeon pair panda cubs named Yu Ke and Yu Ai in Chongqing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.