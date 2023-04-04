Home>>
Glowing fireflies light up night in Xishuangbanna, SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 09:06, April 04, 2023
Fireflies light up a beautiful night in the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhang Jiaojiao)
Swarms of fireflies give off flashes of light in the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, creating dreamlike scenery.
There are about 2,000 species of fireflies in the world, all of which inhabit warm and wet environments. Studies have shown that they glow to send signals representing courtship, warning and communication.
