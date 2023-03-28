Home>>
Baby Phayre's leaf monkey cuddles with parents in SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 13:13, March 28, 2023
Photo shows a baby Phayre's leaf monkey cuddling with its parent in the lush forest of Mangshi city, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zheng Shanhe)
A photographer recently captured on camera images of a baby Phayre's leaf monkey cuddling with its parents in the lush forest of Mangshi city, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.
Phayre's leaf monkey, a species under first-class state protection in China, has an adorable appearance, and it is not noted for destroying crops like some other species..
The monkey infant is always covered in golden fur, and gradually develops a sliver-hued gray coat about three months later.
Photos
