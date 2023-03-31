Wild giant pandas caught on camera in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 13:21, March 31, 2023

A wild giant panda is caught on an infrared camera in the mountain in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Feb. 28, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Meishan branch of the Administration Bureau of the Giant Panda National Park )

Several wild giant pandas have recently been caught on infrared cameras in Wawu Mountain area of the Giant Panda National Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The pandas, with some filmed in the morning and some in the evening, appeared either in a snow-covered hill or in the forest. Some rubbed their butts against tree trunks, some sniffed at trees, while others looked for food.

Since spring is the breeding season for giant pandas, they usually mark territory with urine and excreta of the circumanal gland to indicate their presence while attracting a mate.

