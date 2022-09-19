Languages

Archive

Monday, September 19, 2022

Home>>

Mechas featuring traditional Chinese elements unveiled in Xi'an City Wall scenic spot

(People's Daily Online) 11:17, September 19, 2022
Mechas featuring traditional Chinese elements unveiled in Xi'an City Wall scenic spot
Photo shows two mechas featuring traditional Chinese elements at the Xi'an City Wall scenic spot in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/hsw.cn)

The Xi'an City Wall scenic spot in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has recently unveiled two 2.7-meter-tall mechas featuring traditional Chinese elements, in both golden and silver to interact with tourists, bringing a unique experience to them.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories