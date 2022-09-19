Mechas featuring traditional Chinese elements unveiled in Xi'an City Wall scenic spot

People's Daily Online) 11:17, September 19, 2022

Photo shows two mechas featuring traditional Chinese elements at the Xi'an City Wall scenic spot in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/hsw.cn)

The Xi'an City Wall scenic spot in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has recently unveiled two 2.7-meter-tall mechas featuring traditional Chinese elements, in both golden and silver to interact with tourists, bringing a unique experience to them.

