Home>>
Mechas featuring traditional Chinese elements unveiled in Xi'an City Wall scenic spot
(People's Daily Online) 11:17, September 19, 2022
|Photo shows two mechas featuring traditional Chinese elements at the Xi'an City Wall scenic spot in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/hsw.cn)
The Xi'an City Wall scenic spot in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has recently unveiled two 2.7-meter-tall mechas featuring traditional Chinese elements, in both golden and silver to interact with tourists, bringing a unique experience to them.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.