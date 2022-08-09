A Cuban man's magical Tang Dynasty-style tour in China's Xi'an

People's Daily Online) 14:48, August 09, 2022

Thanks to a popular tourist attraction featuring culture from the Tang Dynasty (618-907 A.D.) in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Cuban reporter Yasef Francisco Calderon has recently experienced what it would be like to "time travel" to the Tang Dynasty.

At the cultural attraction, named after the Chinese TV series "The Longest Day in Chang'an," while enjoying local snacks and ancient-style songs and dances, Calderon "met" Li Bai, the legendary romantic poet, and Yang Guifei (Yang Yuhuan), the beloved consort of Emperor Xuanzong of the Tang Dynasty.

"The Longest Day in Chang'an" is the first attraction in China that provides visitors with an immersive experience of what life was like during the Tang Dynasty. By presenting Tang cultural elements through every little detail from the arrangement to the layout of the set and facilities, the attraction creates scenarios that enable visitors to enjoy a novel cultural tourism experience. During visitor’s time at the attraction, they can truly feel the charm of the splendid culture of the Tang Dynasty, touch characteristic products with their own hands, try new things, and consume cultural and creative products and services.

The cultural attraction has launched a total of 108 cultural highlights of the Tang Dynasty in nine series, including 12 scenarios of Chang'an (now Xi'an), 12 streets in the city, 12 classic local dishes, 12 famous local snacks, 12 well-known figures, 12 featured shows, 12 immersive stories, and 12 festivals.

Deeply impressed by the special tour, Calderon said this place is very unique and unlike anywhere he has been before, where one can go back to the Tang Dynasty and at the same time keep the modern feeling of the new China. "Here, we have a lot of families, kids and seniors, who come and enjoy the immersive experience of the Tang Dynasty," he said, adding that foreigners who live in China and abroad are also recommended to visit this place as this is really a special and cool part of China.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)