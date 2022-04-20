China's Xi'an to lift restrictive measures against COVID-19

XI'AN, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The northwestern Chinese city of Xi'an will lift temporary restrictive measures against the COVID-19 epidemic from Wednesday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The lifting of the measures comes after the city reported no local cases in communities for seven days in a row, Zhang Bo, deputy director of the municipal health commission, told a briefing.

The city had registered a total of 41 confirmed local cases and 12 asymptomatic local cases in its latest COVID-19 resurgence that started on April 2.

Regular anti-epidemic measures will remain in place as the epidemic situation is still grave and complex, Zhang added.

