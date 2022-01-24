Home>>
Daily life in Xi'an
(Xinhua) 08:07, January 24, 2022
Aerial photo shows workers setting up a lantern installation in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People's life in Xi'an gradually back on track
- An Indian shares his experience of life under quarantine in Xi'an
- People's daily life gradually returns to normal in Xi'an
- Xi'an's "urban village" provides free meals to residents in need amid COVID-19 resurgence
- Xi'an advances orderly resumption of catering service
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.