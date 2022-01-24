Languages

Archive

Monday, January 24, 2022

Home>>

Daily life in Xi'an

(Xinhua) 08:07, January 24, 2022

Aerial photo shows workers setting up a lantern installation in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories