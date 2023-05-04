Tourists visit Huangshan Mountain in E China

Xinhua) 09:06, May 04, 2023

This photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows the Tiandu Peak of Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province. Huangshan, one of China's most famous mountains, is known for its majestic scenic beauty, strange rocks, cloud-shrouded peaks and ancient pines. It was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990. (Photo by Cai Ji'an/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows scenery of Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province. Huangshan, one of China's most famous mountains, is known for its majestic scenic beauty, strange rocks, cloud-shrouded peaks and ancient pines. It was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province on April 30, 2023. Huangshan, one of China's most famous mountains, is known for its majestic scenic beauty, strange rocks, cloud-shrouded peaks and ancient pines. It was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990. (Photo by Cai Ji'an/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 10, 2023 shows the Lianhua Peak and a pine tree on Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province. Huangshan, one of China's most famous mountains, is known for its majestic scenic beauty, strange rocks, cloud-shrouded peaks and ancient pines. It was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

A tourist takes photos of pine trees on Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province, April 11, 2023. Huangshan, one of China's most famous mountains, is known for its majestic scenic beauty, strange rocks, cloud-shrouded peaks and ancient pines. It was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

