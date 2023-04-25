Sea of clouds shrouds snow-clad mountains in N China

Xinhua) 10:35, April 25, 2023

This aerial photo shows sea of clouds in a mountainous area of Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, April 24, 2023. After rain and snow, a sea of clouds shrouded the snow-clad mountains, creating a stunning view. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

