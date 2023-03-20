Home>>
Sea of clouds over Qinling Mountains after snowfall
(People's Daily App) 15:07, March 20, 2023
The Zhuque National Forest Park in Qinling Mountains turned into a sea of clouds after a spring snowfall recently.
With undulating waves and mysterious mist, the clouds endow the park in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with an air of fantasy.
(Video source: Shaanxi TV)
