Sea of clouds over Qinling Mountains after snowfall

(People's Daily App) 15:07, March 20, 2023

The Zhuque National Forest Park in Qinling Mountains turned into a sea of clouds after a spring snowfall recently.

With undulating waves and mysterious mist, the clouds endow the park in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with an air of fantasy.

(Video source: Shaanxi TV)

