In pics: sea of clouds in N China's Shanxi Province

People's Daily Online) 16:04, November 29, 2022

This aerial photo shows a sea of clouds in Taihang Mountains in Zuoquan county, north China's Shanxi Province. The clouds created a stunning winter scene in Taihang Mountains in north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)