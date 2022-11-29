Home>>
In pics: sea of clouds in N China's Shanxi Province
(People's Daily Online) 16:04, November 29, 2022
This aerial photo shows a sea of clouds in Taihang Mountains in Zuoquan county, north China's Shanxi Province. The clouds created a stunning winter scene in Taihang Mountains in north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- SMEs build "cloud plants" to advance digital transformation
- Spectacular sea of clouds in SW China's Yunnan Province
- In pics: Iridescent clouds appear in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Clouds on high create beautiful scenery in SW China’s Yunnan
- Clouds hover over Xinglong Mountain after rain
- China's cloud service market surges in 2021: report
- Post-95s girl shares hand-painted drawings of clouds for 1,000 days
- Sea of clouds in Chenshan Village, NW China
- Half a million enterprises in S China's Guangdong gain access to cloud services
- Young man does booming business preserving "clouds" in ornaments
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.