In pics: Clouds on high create beautiful scenery in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:06, August 03, 2022

When you are in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, look up at the sky and you will always be impressed by how fast the clouds change. After reviewing these pictures of clouds captured in Yunnan, one will find in each of the pictures a lifelike image inspired by the clouds that was drawn by an artist, with the drawing vividly portraying the spectacular scenery captured in the photos.

Photo shows clouds above the sky in Lijiang city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo taken by Liu Yi of People’s Daily Online; image in same photo drawn by Li Xiaoran)

Beautiful clouds during sunset above the sky in Simao district, Pu’er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Simao district, Pu’er city; image in the same photo drawn by Li Xiaoran)

Photo shows the scenery of clouds in the sky above Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo taken by Wang Jincan; image in the same photo drawn by Li Xiaoran)

Photo shows clouds in the sky at Ximeng Wa Autonomous County of Pu’er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo taken by Cai Shujing from People’s Daily Online; image in the same photo drawn by Li Xiaoran)

Photo shows clouds in the sky at Daheishan Mountain in Kaiyuan city of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo taken by Li Lei; image in the same photo drawn by Li Xiaoran)

Photo shows clouds in the sky during a sunset at Jingmai Mountain in Pu’er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo taken by Cai Shujing of People’s Daily Online; image in the same photo drawn by Li Xiaoran)

Photo shows clouds in the sky surrounding Daheishan Mountain in Kaiyuan City of the Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo taken by Wang Yingquan; image in the same photo drawn by Li Xiaoran)

Photo shows clouds above Fuxian Lake in Yuxi city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo taken by Liu Yi of People’s Daily Online; image in the same photo drawn by Li Xiaoran)

Photo shows clouds in the sky during a sunset at Dianchi Lake in Haiyan village, Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo taken by Liu Yi of People’s Daily Online; image in the same photo drawn by Li Xiaoran)

