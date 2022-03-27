China's cloud service market surges in 2021: report

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's cloud infrastructure services market expanded rapidly in 2021, according to a report by global technology market research firm Canalys.

The Chinese market scale of cloud infrastructure services surged 45 percent to 27.4 billion U.S. dollars, the report said.

In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the country's market scale of cloud infrastructure services stood at 7.7 billion U.S. dollars, up 33 percent year on year.

Consumption in fields such as online workplace and education services, as well as e-commerce amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was the main driver of the high-speed growth, said Canalys.

The report predicted that China's cloud infrastructure services market will reach 85 billion U.S. dollars in 2026, with a compound growth rate of 25 percent in the five-year period.

