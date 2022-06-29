Home>>
Clouds hover over Xinglong Mountain after rain
(Ecns.cn) 15:55, June 29, 2022
A sea of clouds hover over Xinglong Mountain after summer rain, forming a magnificent landscape in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xiangjun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
