We Are China

Clouds hover over Xinglong Mountain after rain

Ecns.cn) 15:55, June 29, 2022

A sea of clouds hover over Xinglong Mountain after summer rain, forming a magnificent landscape in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xiangjun)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)