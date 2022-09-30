Home>>
In pics: Iridescent clouds appear in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 17:36, September 30, 2022
|Photo shows iridescent clouds above Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Ying Guangwan)
Iridescent clouds appeared above Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on the morning of Sept.28.
