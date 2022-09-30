Languages

Archive

Friday, September 30, 2022

Home>>

In pics: Iridescent clouds appear in Dali, SW China's Yunnan

(People's Daily Online) 17:36, September 30, 2022
In pics: Iridescent clouds appear in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
Photo shows iridescent clouds above Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Ying Guangwan)

Iridescent clouds appeared above Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on the morning of Sept.28.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories