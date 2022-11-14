Home>>
Spectacular sea of clouds in SW China's Yunnan Province
(People's Daily Online) 10:04, November 14, 2022
|Photo shows a spectacular sea of clouds above the Lancang River in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)
Check out this heavenly sea of clouds above the Lancang River at Wuliang Mountain in Xiaowandong township, Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Iridescent clouds appear in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Clouds on high create beautiful scenery in SW China’s Yunnan
- Clouds hover over Xinglong Mountain after rain
- China's cloud service market surges in 2021: report
- Post-95s girl shares hand-painted drawings of clouds for 1,000 days
- Sea of clouds in Chenshan Village, NW China
- Half a million enterprises in S China's Guangdong gain access to cloud services
- Young man does booming business preserving "clouds" in ornaments
- More Chinese enterprises resort to cloud services for better management
- Beautiful sea of clouds in Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.