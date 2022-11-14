Spectacular sea of clouds in SW China's Yunnan Province

People's Daily Online) 10:04, November 14, 2022

Photo shows a spectacular sea of clouds above the Lancang River in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)

Check out this heavenly sea of clouds above the Lancang River at Wuliang Mountain in Xiaowandong township, Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

