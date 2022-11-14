Languages

Monday, November 14, 2022

Spectacular sea of clouds in SW China's Yunnan Province

(People's Daily Online) 10:04, November 14, 2022
Photo shows a spectacular sea of clouds above the Lancang River in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)

Check out this heavenly sea of clouds above the Lancang River at Wuliang Mountain in Xiaowandong township, Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province.


