Home>>
Magnificent scenery of cloud-clad Cangshan Mountain in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 10:44, February 14, 2023
|Photo shows a splendid view of the cloud-clad Cangshan Mountain in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Ying Guangwan)
Cangshan Mountain in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, was shrouded in white clouds that spanned tens of kilometers on Feb. 11, 2023. The white clouds covering the 19 towering peaks of the mountain looked like a thick quilt and a giant white dragon perching on top of the mountain.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Go see golden ginkgo road in Dali
- In pics: sea of clouds in N China's Shanxi Province
- In pics: beautiful scenery of dawn redwoods at Erhai Lake
- SMEs build "cloud plants" to advance digital transformation
- Spectacular sea of clouds in SW China's Yunnan Province
- Dali people and Erhai Lake: harmony between man and nature
- In pics: Iridescent clouds appear in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- A closer look at how Dali of Yunnan Province protects the environment
- In pics: Clouds on high create beautiful scenery in SW China’s Yunnan
- Clouds hover over Xinglong Mountain after rain
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.