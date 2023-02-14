Magnificent scenery of cloud-clad Cangshan Mountain in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:44, February 14, 2023

Photo shows a splendid view of the cloud-clad Cangshan Mountain in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Ying Guangwan)

Cangshan Mountain in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, was shrouded in white clouds that spanned tens of kilometers on Feb. 11, 2023. The white clouds covering the 19 towering peaks of the mountain looked like a thick quilt and a giant white dragon perching on top of the mountain.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)