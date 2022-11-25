In pics: beautiful scenery of dawn redwoods at Erhai Lake

People's Daily Online) 17:00, November 25, 2022

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of dawn redwoods standing along Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Duan Jianmin)

Dali city in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has been seeing sunny weather since the beginning of winter. The dawn redwoods, together with Erhai Lake and the blue skies, form a beautiful early winter scene. Every day, various birds, including black-headed gulls, can be seen flying and resting on the bank of the lake, attracting crowds of tourists eager to appreciate and take pictures of the beautiful scenery.

