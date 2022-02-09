British illustrator based in China's Yunnan records charm of local culture

Jason Pym, a British illustrator based in Dali city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, records the unique culture of the city and its beautiful sceneries, as well as its long history with his illustrations, reaching a worldwide audience.

Photo shows Jason Pym, a British illustrator based in Dali city. (China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

The illustrator, who is from a small village near Cambridge called Ashwell, came to China for the first time in 1993, and has been living in the country for the past 22 years. After travelling to different parts of the country, he and his wife settled in Dali in 2005. He then spent over 10 years exploring and recording local history, culture and the culture of local ethnic groups. He read more than 200 ancient books about the city, and recorded the stories he collected in the villages he had visited with his illustrations.

Calling painting a way to record his daily life, Pym published his first illustration book, A Dali Sketchbook, in 2017. It is about the history, legends, cultural relics, customs, and everyday life of the city, and has been read by people from different generations. It enables young people to understand what the city is like, while resonating with those who have spent their whole lives there.

In addition, his work is also displayed in art exhibitions in China, the UK and the US. He also recently finished his new book of illustrations of Chinese characters.

Photo shows Jason Pym and his first illustration book – A Dali Sketchbook - on Jan. 11. (China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

