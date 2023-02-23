Sea of clouds in Tongxin County, NW China
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows a sea of clouds near Liangjiachuan Village of Laozhuang Township in Tongxin County, Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows a sea of clouds near Yuejiachuan Village of Laozhuang Township in Tongxin County, Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Photos
