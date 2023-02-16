We Are China

Wugong Mountain enveloped by sea of clouds after rain

Ecns.cn) 16:53, February 16, 2023

A sea of clouds hover over Wugong Mountain after rain in east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Duan Jinyu)

