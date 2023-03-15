Scenery of clouds at Shitan Village, E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 13:07, March 15, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Shitan Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of a sea of clouds at Shitan Village in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

