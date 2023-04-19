SW China's Guizhou dubbed as 'bridge museum'

People's Daily Online) 10:39, April 19, 2023

Guizhou Province in southwest China, located on the east of the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, covers an area of over 176,100 square kilometers, 93 percent of which are mountains and hills.

As one of the regions featuring the most typical karst topography in the world, Guizhou is dotted with high mountains, gorges and rivers, which gives the province unique natural beauty but also hinders locals' interaction with the outside world.

Provincial authorities have pressed ahead with transport development since 2013 to transform inconvenient transport conditions. Every county in the province got access to expressways in 2015, and the highway extended to every village in 2017. The mileage of Guizhou's expressway, stretching 8,331 kilometers, ranks fourth nationally, making the province a land transport hub in southwest China.

Behind all of these achievements are local bridges which play a significant role.

More than 30,000 bridges have been built or are under construction in the province. It boasts nearly half of the world's 100 tallest bridges and four winners of the Gustav Lindenthal Medal, the world's most prestigious bridge construction award, which explains why Guizhou is dubbed the "bridge museum."

Photo shows five bridges over the Wujiang River in Wujiang town, Bozhou district, Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

This aerial photo shows the First Beipan River Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

This aerial photo shows the Pingtang grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

This aerial photo shows a service area and the Pingtang grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

This aerial photo shows the Balinghe Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

This aerial photo shows the Yachihe Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

This aerial photo shows the Huayudong Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

